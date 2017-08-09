Police to crack down on speeding in school zones

With the school year about to start back up for many, a police chief said it's important for drivers to pay attention to speed limit laws or they will be cited.

Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett said the speed limit is normally 30 to 35 miles per hour in public school zones.

However, it will drop to 20 miles per hour when students are present.

Tackett said the speed limit drop is simply for the protection of the students.

"You know a person gets held up or slows down just a few miles per hours, it is not going to make them late," Tackett said. "If it makes them late, then they need to leave a little bit early."

Tackett added that with the new law in place regarding texting and driving, they'll be looking closely at cell phone usage in school zone areas as well.

