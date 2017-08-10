On GMR8: Mayor wants task force to fight drug crimes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

On GMR8: Mayor wants task force to fight drug crimes

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

One Arkansas mayor is asking for his city to start a new task force.

The focus of the special investigative unit would be to prevent drug-related crimes.

Get more information on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Fake kidnapping creates real problems for woman

    Fake kidnapping creates real problems for woman

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-08-10 14:16:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-10 14:31:30 GMT
    Rebecca May Williams (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Rebecca May Williams (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Text messages from a Jonesboro woman who works at a local sleep study clinic created a nightmare for a man she met online, but she may be the one who ultimately loses some sleep.

    Text messages from a Jonesboro woman who works at a local sleep study clinic created a nightmare for a man she met online, but she may be the one who ultimately loses some sleep.

  • Taylor exemplifies student athlete, coaches and teammates say

    Taylor exemplifies student athlete, coaches and teammates say

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:54:15 GMT

    Blaise Taylor has always had to deal with naysayers because of his size.

    The true senior is listed at 5'9", 165 pounds in the Arkansas State media guide.

    Taylor may be small in stature but he plays big on the field.

    Blaise Taylor has always had to deal with naysayers because of his size.

    The true senior is listed at 5'9", 165 pounds in the Arkansas State media guide.

    Taylor may be small in stature but he plays big on the field.

  • Neighbors say flooding bringing snakes to homes

    Neighbors say flooding bringing snakes to homes

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:00:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:28:46 GMT
    Snakes have now inundated a Pocahontas neighborhood as residents try to find a solution. (Source: Whitney Cissel)Snakes have now inundated a Pocahontas neighborhood as residents try to find a solution. (Source: Whitney Cissel)

    The storms and flooding that hit the east side of Pocahontas earlier this year have brought an inundation of snakes to people's homes, causing neighbors to ask what can they do next. 

    The storms and flooding that hit the east side of Pocahontas earlier this year have brought an inundation of snakes to people's homes, causing neighbors to ask what can they do next. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly