Fake kidnapping creates real problems for woman

Text messages from a Jonesboro woman who works at a local sleep study clinic created a nightmare for a man she met online, but she may be the one who ultimately loses some sleep.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Deputy Dustin Norwood responded to the Christian Life Center in Brookland to meet with a 21-year-old man who reported a possible kidnapping.

The man told Norwood a woman he had met on a dating website but had never met in person had begun sending him text messages saying her vehicle had broken down near Cash.

He told Norwood he did not respond to the woman’s texts because he did not have reception where he was located.

During the text messaging conversation, the woman—later identified as 20-year-old Rebecca M. Williams—stated a van had pulled up to her car, and she was “trying to hide.”

He said Williams then said someone was trying to break into her vehicle and then said they had found her.

“The texting conversation then turned into someone texting on Williams’ phone, stating they had taken her,” Norwood stated in his incident report.

Some of the alleged texts stated that “They were going to have fun with her” and “Do you know what happened to the boy who tried to save his girl? She died.”

The messages also instructed the man not to call 911.

Norwood obtained an address for Williams from dispatch, and another deputy went to her home to check on her. According to the report, her mother stated Williams was at work at a local sleep study clinic.

A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the clinic to try and contact Williams. During this time, Norwood stated another text from Williams’ phone arrived, saying “That’s what you get for not answering your phone.”

A short time later dispatch informed Norwood that a Jonesboro officer had found Williams at the clinic.

Norwood went to the clinic and spoke with Williams who initially said she had sent the text messages, “but they were not meant to be taken seriously.”

The deputy then read Williams her Miranda warning. Again, Williams admitted to sending the text messages that gave the appearance she had been kidnapped, Norwood stated.

After making sure another clinic worker could watch the patients by himself, Norwood arrested Williams on suspicion for communicating a false alarm.

He took her to the CCDC and left her on a $495 surety bond. An hour later, she bonded out with an Aug. 15 court date.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android