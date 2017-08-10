Teen pleads guilty in February robbery case, sentenced - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teen pleads guilty in February robbery case, sentenced

Jainilus Carter (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

A teenager charged as an adult in a robbery early this year entered a guilty plea and was sentenced.

Jainilus Carter, 16, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery after withdrawing a motion to transfer his case back to juvenile court, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Catherine P. Dean.

He entered the plea Wednesday in Osceola Circuit Court.

Carter and two other juveniles were arrested after the events that occurred on Feb. 24. The three are accused of entering the home of the victim, waking him up, and demanding money.

The group forced the victim to drive them to a gas station to get money out of an ATM machine. The victim was able to alert a gas station employee and they called the police.

Osceola police arrested the two of the juveniles at the scene. Carter escaped but was eventually arrested.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Carter to five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction followed by ten years of suspended imposition of sentence.

Carter will be eligible for parole after serving 70 percent of his sentence if "he earns all of his "good time" and receives no disciplinaries while in custody." He could face decades of prison time or life if he violates the terms of the suspended imposition of sentence.

Dean told Region 8 News that lawyers for the other two suspects are filing motions to send their cases back to juvenile court.

