Two arrested after search turns up meth, weapon

Latisha Leeann Harmon (Source: Dunklin Co. Jail via Vinelink)

Two people from southeast Missouri were arrested following the execution of a search warrant.

Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder states a search was conducted at 612 Schultz St. in Hornersville on Tuesday.

Officers with various agencies reportedly found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

According to the sheriff, 58-year-old Michael Gene Dempsey of Hornersville and 43-year-old Latisha Leeann Harmon of Senath were arrested during the investigation.

Both face charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond for Dempsey was set at $50,000 while Harmon's was set at $30,000.

The pair is scheduled to be in circuit court Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android