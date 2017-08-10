Balado Announces Red Wolves’ Non-Conference Slate

JONESBORO, Ark. (8/10/17) – A five-game home slate along with contests against Indiana, South Florida and Wichita State headline the 2017-18 Arkansas State University men’s basketball non-conference schedule under first year head coach Mike Balado.

Arkansas State opens the season at Evansville on Friday, Nov. 10. Following the home opener against Abilene Christian (Monday, Nov. 13), the Red Wolves will participate in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic. A-State begins the event with a road contest at Eastern Michigan (Thursday, Nov. 16) before hosting Howard on Monday, Nov. 20. The Red Wolves visit Indiana on Wednesday, Nov. 22 before traveling to South Florida on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Red Wolves close out November with a trip to Cleveland to take on Cleveland State. A-State and the Vikings met at the Convocation Center last season with the Red Wolves earning a 78-51 victory.

Two home games greet the Red Wolves to begin December. A-State welcomes UT Martin to the Convocation Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Henderson State follows on Saturday, Dec. 9. A tough three-game road swing begins Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Omaha followed by a trip to Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Dec. 16.

A-State completes the road portion of the non-conference schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Wichita State. The non-conference finale is Friday, Dec. 22 versus Culvert-Stockton inside the Convocation Center.

The complete 2016-17schedule is available online and in PDF Format. Complete game times will be added at a later date. Season tickets are on sale now by calling 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.