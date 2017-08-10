Both finalists for UAMS chancellor post withdraw names

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Both finalists to become chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have withdrawn from consideration.

Dr. Wesley Burks, the executive dean of the School of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Dr. Danny O. Jacobs, the executive vice president, provost and dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston were announced as the finalists in June.

Both are Arkansas natives and had recently visited the campus. In a news release Wednesday, UA System President Donald Bobbit said only that both withdrew "after careful reflection."

Bobbit said the search for a successor to retired Chancellor Dr. Dan Rahn, will continue.

Senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost Stephanie Gardner is serving as interim chancellor.

