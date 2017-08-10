Community corn patch provides for citizens and those in need

A Region 8 community invested in stalks to provide a fresh opportunity for citizens and non-profits.

The city of Tyronza just finished year two of its community sweet corn patch.

Thanks to several volunteers and seed donations, Mayor Charles Glover said planting the corn didn’t cost them anything.

While the stalks are nearly dried out, Glover said the community corn patch provided sweet corn for many over the summer.

The corn patch sits on 3 acres of city owned land and citizens can pick as much as they wanted.

“Having a sweet corn patch where you can come out, pick your corn, pick enough to freeze, take some to some elderly citizens in town,” Glover said. “We donated a lot of corn to our local food bank. Our senior citizen's community center feeds lunch on Thursday. They've eaten our corn.

It just gives a sense of community to our small town.”

Glover said he knows it may seem like a small project to some but feels it's been a good use of land and received positive feedback.

He said they plan to plant another 3 acres next year.

