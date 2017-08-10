Supporters of Weiner agri school prepare to present to state charter board

As many prepare for the first day of school on Monday, others imagine what next year’s first day of school could be like.

Supporters of bringing an agriculture school to Weiner are the ones looking forward to the 2018-2019 school year.

Greta Greeno told Region 8 News they are entering the final steps in making a Weiner agriculture school a reality.

Greeno said they have submitted the charter school application.

It’s now in the hands of those at the state level.

They will go before the Charter Authorizing Panel Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Little Rock.

“There will be a vote after the hearing by the authorizing panel, but that will go also before the state board and must be approved by the state board,” Greeno said.

If the application is approved by both, Greeno said the Weiner Academy of Agriculture and Technology will open next year with a focus on agriculture education and STEM.

“We are going to emphasize on a strong STEM curriculum with project based learning that we believe is going to fill that gap that exists when students graduate and go on to post-secondary education,” Greeno said.

What makes this charter school different, Greeno said, is the business and industry partnerships. “We have formed those relationships and those partnerships with them and they are solid,” Greeno said.



Greeno said another great asset they will have is the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Karen Ballard is a professor of Program Evaluation in the Department of Program and Staff Development for the UA System.

She works particularly with the Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension.

Greeno said Ballard has offered her help in making this happen.

Greeno said they are so thankful for the support she’s given including preparing to offer staff to develop curriculum for the agriculture school.



“It's a culmination of 6 years of intense work towards this goal of offering this to students,” Greeno said.

She said this school is for students all over Northeast Arkansas in hopes of giving them a choice in quality education and areas of the agriculture industry.

As for facilities if the charter application is approved, Greeno said they are negotiating possible locations.

Greeno said they have prepared well for this presentation and hearing and know there will be a number of supporters including law makers at the meeting.

To follow along with their journey, follow their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android