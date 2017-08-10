A Better Region 8: When blue lights are a welcome sight

Think about that feeling in your gut when you see blue lights in your rearview mirror. Let's face it, most times when we see blue flashing lights on a police car, something bad is happening to us or someone else.

Region 8 News did a story this week that proves that police are here to serve and protect us.

The Sheppard family was traveling on Nettleton Avenue Tuesday night when they ran out of gas. The family has three children, one of them on oxygen. Their car gave out about two miles from the gas station, and they were stuck. The wife called the Jonesboro Police Department’s non-emergency number. Within minutes, help arrived.

This time, the blue lights were a welcome sight.

Three officers stepped up to help the family, kept them safe by directing traffic and brought them gas to get the car going again. These three officers are shining examples of what it means to "Be Region 8."

For our law enforcement officers, the hours are long, the pay is low, and the job is thankless. These officers cared about the Sheppard family, and community safety.

The officers, who did not want to appear on camera to be interviewed, would probably say they were just doing their job.

To Officers Branscum, Wiest, and Geller, I say keep doing your job. You showed all of Region 8 what it means to take care of people in need.

So the next time you see blue lights remember the officer is doing their job and that means they’re making this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

