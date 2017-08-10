Arkansas governor to pardon former county judge

DE QUEEN, Ark. (AP) - The governor of Arkansas is planning to grant 21 pardons, including one to a former Sevier County judge who was found guilty in 1987 of public servant bribery.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that former Judge William F. Pogue of Horatio requested the pardon.

Pogue and equipment dealer Randall Rogers were found guilty of public servant bribery after being indicted in March 1987. Both were each fined $10,000. They didn't serve any probation, jail or parole time.

A statement from Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office says all terms of Pogue's sentence have been completed and that there have been no further criminal-law violations.

County judges in Arkansas are top administrative officials and aren't judicial.

According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office, 55 clemency requests were denied and four had no action taken.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

