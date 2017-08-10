2 Arkansas universities partner for affordable education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas universities are entering a partnership in an effort to give students a more affordable path to earning their bachelor's degree.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech announced the Metro 2 + 2 Degree program Thursday.

Students who participate in the program will be able to attend Pulaski Tech for two years and obtain an associate's degree. They would then transfer to the Little Rock campus and get a bachelor's degree in two years as well.

The two institutions have matched 44 bachelor degrees with four degree areas at the technical college in North Little Rock.

Pulaski Tech's Chancellor Margaret Ellibee says the partnership will help students owe less debt when they graduate, while still getting a quality education.

