Governor: Craighead one of four counties to house Crisis Stabilization Unit

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

After months of waiting, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd learned Thursday Craighead County will be one of four Arkansas counties with a Crisis Stabilization Unit.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that Craighead, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Washington Counties will each receive up to $1.6 million to construct the 16-bed unit.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit, or CSU, will serve as a short term clinical facility to provide assessment and treatment for people with behavioral health conditions.

Sheriff Boyd has spoken out numerous times to Region 8 News about the need to help people with mental health issues instead of jailing them.

"A primary goal of the state’s investment in CSUs is to reduce the number of people with mental illness and other behavioral health conditions entering jails or other facilities, such as emergency rooms, not designed to effectively address their underlying behavioral health conditions," a press release from Governor Hutchinson's office stated. "CSUs have the potential to improve outcomes for people with acute behavioral health conditions and reduce overall system costs to both the state and counties, including the strain on our county jails."

Initially, Governor Hutchinson only planned to fund three CSUs across the state.

"But we received four stellar applications, and so I decided to award funding to all four,” the governor said.

Sheriff Boyd said a meeting is scheduled for next week to determine where Craighead County's CSU might be located.

