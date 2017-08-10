School district to install new lock system

The Piggott School District will soon have a new lock system installed.

The district has purchased a new magnetic lock system and it is set to be installed by the second week of classes.

Interim Superintendent Barry DeHart said the new system will be on a timer.

The system will automatically lock all exit and entry points one minute after the tardy bell rings in the morning and in between classes.

DeHart said the system will be particularly beneficial in buildings with heavy foot traffic, like the high school.

"We have several exits, where you know kids are coming and going in between classes," High School Principal Paul Seegraves said. "It'd be nice to know once they're in their places, the doors will automatically lock and that way we prevent someone from the outside."

The new system will be installed in the elementary, middle school, and high school buildings.

"We want our kids to be in a safe environment, with these magnetic locks we're ensuring that," Seegraves said. "I think that will help put the parent's mind more at ease."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android