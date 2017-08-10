Road project faces tight time crunch - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Road project faces tight time crunch

Crews have been working on Spring Grove Road in Paragould, including building a concrete box culvert. (Source: KAIT) Crews have been working on Spring Grove Road in Paragould, including building a concrete box culvert. (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Construction crews spent this week trying to get road work on a key bus route completed before school starts on Monday. 

The crews have been working in the Spring Grove Road area in Paragould. 

A concrete box culvert was added to the road and the crews are working to alleviate other issues. 

Crews spent nearly two weeks building the culvert. The culvert was built due to the city having to patch asphalt in the area and clean out ditches in the area repeatedly.

Danny Hoskins, the contractor who owns GCE, Inc., said the work was needed and will help with traffic problems in the area.

"There's several school buses use this route and if they can't come through here, it's about five miles around and then it would've been a dead-end road on each end and the school buses would've had to went up and turned around to get through it, to get the kids that live here," Hoskins said.

The road is now open, with most of the work completed this week. Hoskins said additional work will need to be done, but the work will not cause the road to be closed again.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested after search turns up meth, weapon

    Two arrested after search turns up meth, weapon

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-08-10 17:24:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:30:18 GMT

    Two people from southeast Missouri were arrested following the execution of a search warrant.

    Two people from southeast Missouri were arrested following the execution of a search warrant.

  • Road project faces tight time crunch

    Road project faces tight time crunch

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:13:19 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:26:01 GMT
    Crews have been working on Spring Grove Road in Paragould, including building a concrete box culvert. (Source: KAIT)Crews have been working on Spring Grove Road in Paragould, including building a concrete box culvert. (Source: KAIT)

    Construction crews spent this week trying to get road work on a key bus route completed before school starts on Monday. 

    Construction crews spent this week trying to get road work on a key bus route completed before school starts on Monday. 

  • Marmaduke shooting suspect appears in court

    Marmaduke shooting suspect appears in court

    Monday, August 7 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-08-07 19:07:52 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:36:07 GMT
    Adam C. Brown (Source: Greene Co. Jail via Vinelink)Adam C. Brown (Source: Greene Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A judge on Thursday found probable cause to charge a man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Marmaduke convenience store. 

    A judge on Thursday found probable cause to charge a man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a Marmaduke convenience store. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly