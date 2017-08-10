Road project faces tight time crunch

Construction crews spent this week trying to get road work on a key bus route completed before school starts on Monday.

The crews have been working in the Spring Grove Road area in Paragould.

A concrete box culvert was added to the road and the crews are working to alleviate other issues.

Crews spent nearly two weeks building the culvert. The culvert was built due to the city having to patch asphalt in the area and clean out ditches in the area repeatedly.

Danny Hoskins, the contractor who owns GCE, Inc., said the work was needed and will help with traffic problems in the area.

"There's several school buses use this route and if they can't come through here, it's about five miles around and then it would've been a dead-end road on each end and the school buses would've had to went up and turned around to get through it, to get the kids that live here," Hoskins said.

The road is now open, with most of the work completed this week. Hoskins said additional work will need to be done, but the work will not cause the road to be closed again.

