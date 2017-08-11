Searcy man asks for explanation from police after photo mix up - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Searcy man asks for explanation from police after photo mix up

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

A Searcy man wants answers from the Searcy Police Department after he says he was mistakenly linked to a credit card fraud case.

Danny Hughes says he first found out about it from his daughter who said a picture of him and another woman was circulated in connection with a credit card fraud case at a Searcy Walmart.

According to Little Rock affiliate KATV, Hughes went to the Searcy Police Department where a detective found Hughes was not connected to the case.

“Of course, the assistant chief was telling me at the city hall that most every time that they do this, this person is actually guilty and charged with it,” Hughes said. “Yet there's two people here on the same day on Friday put on the website, neither one of us were guilty of anything.”

The email sent by the police department does include a message saying all parties are innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New restaurant applies for private club permit

    New restaurant applies for private club permit

    Friday, August 11 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-08-11 14:25:52 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-08-11 15:07:57 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    When a new Jonesboro restaurant opens, they hope to serve beer and Margaritas with their chips and dip.

    When a new Jonesboro restaurant opens, they hope to serve beer and Margaritas with their chips and dip.

  • Searcy man asks for explanation from police after photo mix up

    Searcy man asks for explanation from police after photo mix up

    Friday, August 11 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-08-11 13:10:46 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-08-11 13:20:12 GMT
    (Source: KATV)(Source: KATV)

    A Searcy man wants answers from the Searcy Police Department after he says he was mistakenly linked to a credit card fraud case.

    A Searcy man wants answers from the Searcy Police Department after he says he was mistakenly linked to a credit card fraud case.

  • Man with heart failure in search of bee box for niece

    Man with heart failure in search of bee box for niece

    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-11 03:22:18 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-08-11 03:33:27 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A family found themselves stung after someone stole their handmade bee box off their property Saturday. Now that family is creating a buzz on social media to get it back.

    A family found themselves stung after someone stole their handmade bee box off their property Saturday. Now that family is creating a buzz on social media to get it back.

    •   
Powered by Frankly