Searcy man asks for explanation from police after photo mix up

A Searcy man wants answers from the Searcy Police Department after he says he was mistakenly linked to a credit card fraud case.

Danny Hughes says he first found out about it from his daughter who said a picture of him and another woman was circulated in connection with a credit card fraud case at a Searcy Walmart.

According to Little Rock affiliate KATV, Hughes went to the Searcy Police Department where a detective found Hughes was not connected to the case.

“Of course, the assistant chief was telling me at the city hall that most every time that they do this, this person is actually guilty and charged with it,” Hughes said. “Yet there's two people here on the same day on Friday put on the website, neither one of us were guilty of anything.”

The email sent by the police department does include a message saying all parties are innocent until proven guilty.

