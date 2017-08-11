Medical marijuana applications low as deadline approaches

By Tafi Mukunyadzi

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas officials say no applications have been submitted for medical marijuana cultivation and dispensary facilities licenses as the state reaches the halfway point for the application submission period.

Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin tells The Associated Press that as of Wednesday no applications for growing and distributing had been received by the agency. Hardin says officials anticipate applications will start arriving closer to the Sept. 18 submission deadline.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there are 404 applications completed and approved from people seeking to use medical marijuana. The ID cards will be issued about 30 days before medical marijuana is available for legal purchase in the state.

Voters made Arkansas the first Bible Belt state to legalize medical marijuana last November, clearing the way for people with certain medical conditions to use the drug.

