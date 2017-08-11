New restaurant applies for private club permit

When a new Jonesboro restaurant opens, they hope to serve beer and Margaritas with their chips and dip.

Efren L. Montano applied for a Private Club-Class A permit last week for Guacamole, 2804 Creek Dr., according to the Department of Finance Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The ABC also received the following applications during the week ending Friday, Aug. 4:

Fairfield Suites-Jonesboro Club, 3408 Access Rd. in Jonesboro: Change of manager, Private Club-Class A

Landmark, 123 E. Park St. in Paragould: Change of manager, Retail Beer on Premises, Private Club Class B

White Oak Station #9, 1124 Hwy. 62 East in Mountain Home: Replacement, Retail Beer Off Premises

Ridge Pointe Country Club, 2510 Ridge Pointe Dr. in Jonesboro: Change of manager, Private Club Class A

Dollar General #13718, 1533 North 6th St. in Blytheville: Change of manager, Retail Beer Off Premises

