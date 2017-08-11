Trial set for Arkansas teen in fatal shooting of 2-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Separate trial dates have been scheduled for a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Arkansas girl.

Court records show a Pulaski County judge on Thursday set a Dec. 5 trial date for the teenager and a Feb. 6 trial date for Deshaun Malik Rushing.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the November 2016 shooting of Ramiya Reed in Little Rock.

Police say the girl was riding in a car with her mother and several others when she was struck by a bullet fired into the car.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in both cases case and each suspect faces life in prison if convicted.

