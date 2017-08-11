Low-level street flooding reported in Jonesboro

Flooding on Monroe, between Flint and Madison, in downtown Jonesboro. (Source: Jason Cory via Facebook)

Some low-level streets in Jonesboro are experiencing flash flooding with thunderstorms moving through Friday.

Craighead County E911 Dispatch reports over a foot of water around the 400-block of West Washington and the 400-block of W. Monroe.

Officers closed West Monroe at 12:30 p.m. They also urged motorists to avoid West Washington, saying water was more than a foot deep in that area, as well.

Drivers are urged to use caution in areas that normally flood with heavy rains.

