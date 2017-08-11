Apartment manager arrested for operating drug house

Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested an apartment manager after they say he was caught on tape selling drugs to an informant.

Sheriff David Carter, along with several members of his department, executed a search warrant Thursday on the B Street apartment of Gary Don Miller, 43, of Paragould.

According to the incident report, the investigators seized numerous items of drug paraphernalia and 1.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a cigarette lighter.

The search came weeks after an informant reported that Miller was “operating an ongoing drug distribution enterprise.” Upon being told this, deputies set up a controlled buy and then placed a real-time listening/recording device on the informant.

On June 30 and July 14, the informant purchased 1.3 grams of suspected meth in two controlled buys at Miller’s apartment. On the last buy, investigators could hear two young children in the background during the transaction, the report stated.

Miller, who was described as the manager of the B Street Apartments, is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on two counts of delivery of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Because Miller’s apartment is located just over 805-feet away from Calvary Baptist Church, he faces enhanced penalties for felony distribution near certain facilities.

Deputies also arrested Jessica N. Strickland, 38, on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the report, deputies heard her cursing her children during the July 14 controlled buy.

Strickland, who also lives in the B Street apartment, reportedly tried to hide syringes in a bag during the Aug. 10 search.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android