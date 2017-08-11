JPD ready for first day of school rush

It's not just the kids heading back to school Monday, the Jonesboro Police Department is prepared for the first day of school rush.

Paul Holmes, Public Information Specialist for JPD, said school resource, DARE, and patrol officers are all ready for what the new school year brings.



He said 11 school resource and 2 DARE officers have been in contact with each school to set expectations, schedules, and get to know one another.

As for traffic on Monday, Holmes said more patrol officers are set to be on the streets and near school zones next week.

“Heavy officer presence around the school zones just to try to make sure everyone is familiar with the traffic patterns and make sure everyone is safe,” Holmes said.

Something they will watch for in particular is cell phone use.

“Please don’t use that cell phone in the district school zone,” Holmes said. “That cell phone can wait.”

That rush hour before 8 a.m. may have many people in a hurry to get where they are going, but Holmes said take it slow.

“If you will just pay attention, be patient, use some extra care and caution, then we will get the school year off to a real good start,” Holmes said.

