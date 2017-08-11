Region 8 Health Inspection Report: Aug. 4-10

For years we’ve reported on health inspections in Craighead County.

Now, we’re able to let you know how your favorite diners, drive-ins, and day cares throughout Region 8 have fared.

Beginning this week, we will report inspection results from the following counties: Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, and Sharp.

