Former business owner going to prison for false disability claims

A former Region 8 business owner will spend two years in prison for making false disability claims.

Julie Anna DeLarm, 51, of Searcy appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Billy Roy Wilson who sentenced her to 24 months in prison for making a false statement to the Social Security Administration.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, DeLarm—who was also known as Julianna England—was approved for Social Security Disability benefits in March 2009.

In 2011, she assisted in operating a bakery out of her home in Searcy. The bakery moved in 2014 to a storefront called “Tookies.” In March of that year, an SSA employee who knew DeLarm saw her working at the bakery. Two months later, in May, DeLarm submitted a “Continuing Disability Review Report” to the SSA falsely stating she had not worked since her last medical decision.

Thursday’s sentence will run consecutively to a sentence she is currently serving for a federal conviction out of California for wire fraud for embezzling more than $360,000 from her employer between 2000-2007. Judge Wilson also ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $62,003

