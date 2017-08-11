Trumann looks to annex more than 100 acres of land into city

A Region 8 city hopes to annex more than 100 acres of land into city limits.

The city of Trumann has worked for more than a year to see what areas should be annexed.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said when she realized the city’s land use plan hadn’t been updated since 1999, she started looking at Trumann city limit maps.

“That made me really start looking at the areas that we are developing and realize we need to square up the city limits and prepare for growth,” Lewallen said.

With the help of a committee, Lewallen found two areas she hopes to annex located near I-555.

One area is near Trumann High School on West Main.

Lewallen said she spoke with many who live or have land in the area about what an annexation could do.

“It does contribute to the infrastructure of the city,” Lewallen said. “It brings in turn back money which in return allows us to pay for police patrol, pay for fire protection, pay to redo their streets.”

She explained those amenities would benefit the residents as well because they would have access to those things.

While some were willing to annex into city limits, Lewallen said there are some who are reluctant.

“We are not trying to be high handed,” Lewallen said. “We are simply trying to go with the growth of the city and to promote our city as a whole.”

Lewallen said some who live in the county have horses and other livestock animals.

Some expressed they were worried the city would impede on their way of life, but Lewallen said that’s not the case.

“I’ve tried to tell people no, we will grandfather in, and we don’t want to disrupt your life,” Lewallen said. “We would just like to include your territory in the city limits because it will be beneficial to everybody.”

Other benefits include trying to bring new businesses to Trumann.

“They would be contributing to the growth of the community because everybody in economic development knows that when businesses look at you, when industries look at you, they’re looking at your demographic,’ Lewallen said. “They look at your population.”

Annexing the land is a process, though.

“Because there are so many people in that little area, rather than try to get people to petition in, we felt it would be better if everyone got a chance to vote on it,” Lewallen said.

The goal is to pass an ordinance to hold a special election in November.

All registered voters who live in the proposed annexation area and or are already Trumann residents get to vote and will be notified.

Another area of land Lewallen is working to annex is near Walmart in Industrial park.

She said the majority of landowners in that area are willing to annex so instead of a special election, Lewallen petitioned for the annexation with Poinsett County.

Lewallen said it’s been filed with the county and there is a hearing with Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell on Aug. 23.

If approved by the county, the city will pass an ordinance to take the acreage into city limits.

Lewallen stressed these proposals are to help Trumann grow and said the city is willing to work with any residents who have concerns.

The mayor hopes to have all the annexations complete before work starts on the census at the end of next year.

