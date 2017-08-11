Arkansas unveils new ways to report disabled parking spot violators

Arkansans have a new way to report people who may misuse parking spaces for those with disabilities.

According to the Department of Finance Administration, Arkansans can report violations online, by phone or in person.

It's due to a new law state lawmakers passed in 2017. According to a news release, lawmakers established a "mechanism for a person to report the suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space to the Office of Motor Vehicle. "

Starting Friday, you can report misuse of the parking spots for those with disabilities by calling 1-866-NOPARK5.

You can also complete an online form. To access that form, click here.

According to the DFA, the purpose of these new ways to report is to collect data to "further the cause in advocating Arkansas Laws, educating those with parking privileges and those that continue to violate the rights of Arkansans with disabilities."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android