JPD swears in new officers

The Jonesboro Police Department has several new officers on the force.

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, nine officers took the oath of office more than a month after they started the force.

The officers will complete the in-house training phase before beginning new training at the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.

Once they complete that, the officers will be paired with a Jonesboro training officer before being assigned to JPD's Patrol Division.

According to the post, the new officers are Robert Swink, Calvin Newman, Corey McCarrol, Tommy Miller, Paige Sharp, Morgan Miller, Rachel Griffin and Jake Jones.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler administered the oath.

To learn more about JPD's officer application and testing process, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android