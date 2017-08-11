A-State senior killed in Thursday night car crash

The Honors community at Arkansas State University is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Honors College Association President Shelby Rhodes died Thursday night in a car crash.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Rhodes was driving on U.S. 67 in Grant County when she lost control of her car in the rain and began spinning out of control

ASP said she crossed the center turn lane hitting another car. The crash knocked Rhodes's car into a ditch. She was killed in the crash.

According to a news release from Arkansas State University, Rhodes, a native of Sheridan, AR, was a senior biology major and the president of the Honors College Association.

“This tragic loss has and will continue to devastate the Honors and A-State community," added Rebecca Oliver, director of the Honors College, in a news release. "Shelby was a student leader, a sweet soul, and had a bright future ahead of her."

A-State's new Chancellor also commented on the tragic news.

“The Arkansas State University community is deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented and dedicated student leader," stated Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. "Beth and I extend our deepest sympathy to Shelby's family and friends at this difficult time. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

A-State officials encourage any student grieving and needing help to visit the A-State Counseling Center in the Carl R. Reng Student Union.

Rhodes's funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

