Hoxie's history to be featured at Capitol

The City of Hoxie will soon be featured in an exhibit in the Capitol Building.

The exhibit will be viewable to the public for three months beginning Sept. 9.

Three display cases will spotlight Hoxie as a city, the Hoxie School integration, and the final case will be entitled "Hoxie and Beyond."

Ethel Tompkins was part of the Hoxie 21 and said it's an honor to have the town's history featured in the Capitol Building.

"Since I'm a part of history, I want everyone to know about the good citizens of Hoxie and how they rallied around and made the integration process a success," she said.

Tompkins said she donated a few items to be part of the exhibit.

"I have a 1945 newspaper article regarding the rebuilding of the Hoxie School," she said. "One of the ladies had a brick from the original train station that was at Hoxie."

The city is still working to collect more items to add to the exhibit.

Anyone who has an item they would like displayed can take it to Hoxie City Hall.

