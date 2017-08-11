Doctor offers tips to prevent back to school illnesses

With many schools starting back up in Region 8 next week, many children will find themselves exposed to germs.

In fact, a number of germs that students will experience the first few weeks will likely be more than what they've encountered all summer.

Dr. Kasey Holder, Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards Medical Center has several tips to help parents prevent their children from catching an early school year sickness.

"Hand washing is one of the best things you can do to prevent the spread of germs," Holder said. "So, just educating your kids on frequent hand washing with soap and water whenever possible. If soap and water are not readily available the hand sanitizers are a good substitute."

Another piece of advice Holder offered parents is to help kids avoid touching their face.

If your child begins feeling ill early in the morning, Holder said to keep them at home.

