Jonesboro looks to complete new projects for cyclists

The city of Jonesboro continues to look into adding a new city-wide bike trail and a new pump track for cyclists.

Wixson Huffstetler, parks and recreation director, said the city council will start looking at a way to contract the design next week.

The ultimate goal for the design is to have it connect the five major parts of the city to downtown Jonesboro.

"I'm using the downtown as a central location, so that being, Craighead Forest to downtown, Joe Mack to downtown, Parker Park to downtown, ASU to downtown, and then Allen Park to downtown," Huffstetler said.

Huffstetler said the city is beginning to work on completing a bridge to help cyclists ride downtown from Allen Park.

Huffstetler added a second project is also underway for cyclists, adding a new pump track at Craighead Forest Park.

The city plans to apply for a 50/50 match grant for the project.

Huffstetler said if it's approved, it will be another addition cyclists can enjoy while at the park.

"They'll be a center track, that's a hard surface, and it'll have all different designs and twists and turns and side rails, and then on the outside, that's what they call a skills course," Huffstetler said.

He added the new track could not only be enjoyed by cyclists, but those on scooters and even roller blades would have access.

Another addition to the track could include a pavilion and lights.

Huffstetler said he'd like to see the project completed by next spring.

