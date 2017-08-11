City and U. S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct levee study

The Pocahontas City Council announced earlier this week they will begin a levee study with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to County Judge David Jansen, they'll decide next week on whether or not Randolph County will be a part of the study.

The study comes following major flooding in late April and early May that left Pocahontas incapacitated and left several residents without homes.

