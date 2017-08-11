Jonesboro police working accidental shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police working accidental shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are currently working an accidental shooting in the 1300-block of Daybreak Drive, that according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.

According to JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, a male victim was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

