JPD releases new information in accidental shooting

Jonesboro police have released more information on an accidental shooting investigation.

The incident happened in the 1300-block of Daybreak Drive Friday around 8:00 p.m.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, Charles Miller's girlfriend called police after he shot himself in the chest.

Officer Nicholas Carmichael found Miller laying on on the living room floor inside his home.

"I immediately noticed a wound on the right side of the victim's chest that was pumping blood at a rapid rate," the officer said in the report.

Officer Carmichael quickly began applying pressure to the chest wound and the exit wound on Miller's back.

Miller was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment. His current condition isn't known.

