Woman leaves dog in hot car, police save it

A shopping spree for one woman ended with a citation after she left her dog in a vehicle.

According to a police report, it happened Thursday, Aug. 10 around 5:20 p.m. at the Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland Dr.

The report states the dog had been "locked inside the vehicle without water and no air flow."

Around 6:20 p.m., the officer contacted Arkansas State University Police to help open the door after the dog had become "visibly distressed, it's breathing had become shallow, and it was having trouble lifting its head to look up."

Police were able to open the vehicle and give the dog water.

Around 6:50 p.m., the owner of the vehicle, 44-year-old Troi Young returned with several shopping bags and was told the dog had been locked inside the vehicle for "an hour and 45 minutes without water and no air flow."

Young stated she had forgotten she left her dog in there and said she also heard her name called on the intercom system but didn't know why.

Police cited Young for Cruelty to Animals and she was given a court date of Sept. 6.

