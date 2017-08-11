JPD: sex offender arrested for failing to comply with probation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: sex offender arrested for failing to comply with probation

(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police arrested a man after he failed to comply with his sex offender reporting requirements.

According to a police report, 45-year-old Thomas J. Costner, a Level 2 sex offender, failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Costner's probation officer called Jonesboro police back on Aug. 8.

The report states that during a probation search, Costner had a part time job, a Facebook profile, two Instagram accounts and two email accounts that were not disclosed.

During his six-month verification on July 10, Costner "did not disclose his part time job at Costner Photography, Instagram accounts, additional email accounts, or Facebook."

Costner was arrested and charged with parole violation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Officers gather to remember their service to community

    Officers gather to remember their service to community

    Friday, August 11 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-12 02:50:04 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:41:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several police officers made their way to Paragould Friday night to celebrate the service they've given to Greene County.

    Several police officers made their way to Paragould Friday night to celebrate the service they've given to Greene County.

  • D.A.R.E holds Back to School Bash for students

    D.A.R.E holds Back to School Bash for students

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:11:53 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:34:30 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.

    D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.

  • Doctor offers tips to prevent back to school illnesses

    Doctor offers tips to prevent back to school illnesses

    Friday, August 11 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-08-12 00:24:07 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:27:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With many schools starting back up in Region 8 next week, many children will find themselves exposed to germs.

    With many schools starting back up in Region 8 next week, many children will find themselves exposed to germs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly