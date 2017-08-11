JPD: sex offender arrested for failing to comply with probation

Jonesboro police arrested a man after he failed to comply with his sex offender reporting requirements.

According to a police report, 45-year-old Thomas J. Costner, a Level 2 sex offender, failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Costner's probation officer called Jonesboro police back on Aug. 8.

The report states that during a probation search, Costner had a part time job, a Facebook profile, two Instagram accounts and two email accounts that were not disclosed.

During his six-month verification on July 10, Costner "did not disclose his part time job at Costner Photography, Instagram accounts, additional email accounts, or Facebook."

Costner was arrested and charged with parole violation.

