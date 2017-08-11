Officers gather to remember their service to community

Several police officers made their way to Paragould Friday night to celebrate the service they've given to Greene County.

Around 60 officers were expected to attend the event.

Officers from the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Paragould police, Marmaduke police, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission all attended.

One officer even came all the way from Florida to attend the celebration.

"It was something that was kind of a dream and thought and didn't know it would turn in to be this big of an event, very exciting," Omer Overbay, reserve deputy sheriff said.

Overbay added that the bond they share is a brotherhood and said he'll see people that he hasn't seen since the early 1980's.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android