SWAT team practices drills at high school

The Greene County SWAT team took their practice drills to the Greene County Tech High School this week.

According to Sheriff David Carter with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, these different training sessions are very crucial when preparing for an active shooter situation.

Carter said officers practice entering and exiting classrooms, learning the parameters of the building and catching the bad guy.

“In our time, you know, with all the happenings going on at the school, you never know,” said Carter. “It could happen at a school, it could happen at Walmart, it could happen anywhere and we want to be prepared for anything that comes up so they are constantly training.”

Carter said they host a training once and sometimes twice a month at a selected school.

He added that sometimes, they practice in the old county jail as a school zone as well.

