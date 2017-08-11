D.A.R.E held Back to School Bash for students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

D.A.R.E held Back to School Bash for students

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.

Kids of all ages went to the skating rink and enjoyed free skating, food, and giveaways.

According to Corporal Kevin Foust with Jonesboro police, the program was able to have the bash due to the amount of money they received from various fundraisers throughout the year.

He said the most important thing is that students start off the new school year safe and healthy.

"Traffic is going to be heavy next week, everyone be safe," Foust said. "Stay off them cell phones especially in the school zones and want an event to have a great school year. This is going to be an event that will get everyone kicked off."

Foust said D.A.R.E. plan to begin their teachings on the week of Aug. 21.

This will be the program's 30th year teaching in the school districts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Searcy police investigating late night homicide

    Searcy police investigating late night homicide

    Saturday, August 12 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-08-12 13:59:51 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Searcy Police Department is investigating a late night homicide. According to a press release, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Davion Bankhead suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Bankhead was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.  Police say the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting...

    The Searcy Police Department is investigating a late night homicide. According to a press release, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Davion Bankhead suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Bankhead was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.  Police say the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting...

  • D.A.R.E held Back to School Bash for students

    D.A.R.E held Back to School Bash for students

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:11:53 GMT
    Saturday, August 12 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-08-12 13:59:16 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.

    D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.

  • Law enforcement from Greene Co. gather to remember their service to community

    Law enforcement from Greene Co. gather to remember their service to community

    Friday, August 11 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-12 02:50:04 GMT
    Saturday, August 12 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-08-12 13:58:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several police officers made their way to Paragould Friday night to celebrate the service they've given to Greene County.

    Several police officers made their way to Paragould Friday night to celebrate the service they've given to Greene County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly