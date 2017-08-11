D.A.R.E held Back to School Bash for students

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
The Searcy Police Department is investigating a late night homicide. According to a press release, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Davion Bankhead suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Bankhead was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. Police say the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting...
D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.
Several police officers made their way to Paragould Friday night to celebrate the service they've given to Greene County.
The Pocahontas City Council announced earlier this week they will begin a levee study with the Army Corps of Engineers.
The city of Jonesboro continues to look into adding a new city-wide bike trail plus a new pump track for cyclists.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
