D.A.R.E holds Back to School Bash for students

D.A.R.E held a free back to school bash for kids on their last Friday before the school year begins in full swing next week.

Kids of all ages went to the skating rink and enjoyed free skating, food, and giveaways.

According to Corporal Kevin Foust with Jonesboro police, the program was able to have the bash due to the amount of money they received from various fundraisers throughout the year.

He said the most important thing is that students start off the new school year safe and healthy.

"Traffic is going to be heavy next week, everyone be safe," Foust said. "Stay off them cell phones especially in the school zones and want an event to have a great school year. This is going to be an event that will get everyone kicked off."

Foust said D.A.R.E. plan to begin their teachings on the week of Aug. 21.

This will be the program's 30th year teaching in the school districts.

