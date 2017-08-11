Redbirds On Wrong Side of 3-1 Game in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nick Martini was 2-for-3 with a walk, but a first-inning run was all the Memphis Redbirds could plate in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Athletics) in the series opener Friday night in Nashville.

The loss snapped Memphis’ four-game winning streak, but the first-place Redbirds are still 78-41 on the season and have won 32 of their last 42 games.

The Redbirds led 1-0 after an inning after Stephen Piscotty doubled home Alex Mejia, who doubled with two outs. Piscotty’s hit was initially ruled a home run, but it was deemed a double after the umpires discussed.

Jack Flaherty turned in a solid outing on the mound, giving up two runs on six hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out five and walked two, before giving way to Mike Mayers. Mayers surrendered a home run in the bottom of the eighth, helping the Sounds secure some breathing room with a 3-1 lead.

Zach Neal held the Redbirds to six hits in 7.0 innings of work on the night.

Martini erased a runner at home with an outfield assist in addition to his offensive night at the plate.

The Redbirds and Sounds continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park for eight games against Nashville and New Orleans (Marlins) beginning Tuesday.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The next homestand (Aug. 15-22) includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 15 (6:35 p.m.): King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Night

Wednesday, Aug. 16 (6:35 p.m.): ticket special for the all-inclusive Redbird Club

Thursday, Aug. 17 (7:05 p.m.): All-You-Can-Eat Thursday featuring tacos plus ballpark favorite hot dogs and sides, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers, College Night with $5 Left Field TruGreen Bluff tickets available for college students with a valid college ID

Friday, Aug. 18 (7:05 p.m.): postgame fireworks, keychain tire gauge giveaway presented by AutoZone (1,500 fans), Friday Night Block Party featuring a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, Aug. 19 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza featuring a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, Aug. 20 (2:05 p.m.): Team Photo giveaway presented by Amtrak (1,500 fans), Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game, ticket special for the all-inclusive Redbird Club

Monday, Aug. 21 (11:52 a.m.): Southern College of Optometry Eclipse Day with free eclipse glasses available at the stadium

Tuesday, Aug. 22 (6:35 p.m.): King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Night, ticket special for the all-inclusive Owner’s Seats, located right beside the Redbirds’ dugout