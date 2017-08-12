Searcy police investigating late night homicide

The Searcy Police Department is investigating a Friday night homicide.

According to a press release, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Davion Bankhead suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Bankhead was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.

