Searcy police make arrest in homicide investigation

Searcy police make arrest in homicide investigation

Justice Cunningham (Source: Searcy Police Department)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

The Searcy Police Department has made an arrest in a Friday night homicide.

According to a press release, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of West Park around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Davion Bankhead suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Bankhead was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. 

According to Searcy police, officers arrested 19-year-old Justice Cunningham of Searcy on Tuesday and charged him with capital murder.

His bond has not yet been set.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531. 

