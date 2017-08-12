Copy-1 winning ticket sold for $393 million lottery

(CNN) - One person is now a multi-millionaire after winning Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner now has a ticket worth an estimated $393 million, $247 million if the cash buyout is chosen.

It's the largest jackpot Mega Millions has had in almost a year, and the fifth largest prize in the game's 15-year history.

Mega Millions said three tickets won the game's second prize.

One was sold in Washington.

The others were sold in California and Ohio.

