Sharp County woman killed in Friday crash

A Sharp County woman died following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, 35-year-old Jessica L. Kornegay died in the crash that happened in Cherokee Village.

The report states another vehicle ran a stop sign before hitting the side of Kornegay’s vehicle at the intersection of Hiawatha and Pontiac.

Two minors, Kornegay’s passengers, were injured in the crash. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The report states it was overcast but the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

