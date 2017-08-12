Bacon helps USA win silver medal

London, UK - Red Wolf track star Jaylen Bacon made his ways overseas to compete with the United States in the 2017 IAAF World Championships out in London.
Bacon was a member of the Men's 4x100 relay team and ran the third leg of the race.
The United States finished with a time of 37.52 seconds and earned a silver medal in the event.
Bacon still has one more year of eligibility left with the Red Wolves.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.