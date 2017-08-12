Bacon helps USA win silver medal

London, UK - Red Wolf track star Jaylen Bacon made his ways overseas to compete with the United States in the 2017 IAAF World Championships out in London.

Bacon was a member of the Men's 4x100 relay team and ran the third leg of the race.

The United States finished with a time of 37.52 seconds and earned a silver medal in the event.

Bacon still has one more year of eligibility left with the Red Wolves.