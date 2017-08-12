Four men give to kids in need ahead of school year

A group of men gathered on Saturday to give backpacks to kids in Jonesboro.

Two brothers, and their two friends hosted the back-to-school giveaway at Lions Club park.

Children crammed in some last-minute fun in the park while prepping for school by getting haircuts and backpacks.

The four men who hosted the event said they felt it was important that they reach out to the community ahead of the school year.

"Just help the other kids and the parent that can't help them, we just try to help them, to make sure to let them know they still got father figures out here,” Aaron Allen, the event host, said.

This is not the first time the striving role models have given back to children.

Earlier in the summer, they hosted a backpack giveaway in Osceola, where they gave 150 backpacks to children in need.

