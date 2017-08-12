'Shop with a Cop' held in Poinsett County

Around 40 kids in Poinsett County got the opportunity to do their back to school shopping with area law enforcement.

"Shop with a Cop" was held at the Trumann Walmart on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department and Poinsett County Partners in Health.

This was the first time the department participated in a back-to-school event and they said it was a success.

"We had a great turnout," Chris Crews, Chief Deputy, said. "We enjoy all the kids and I know all of them were very happy and excited."

Kids who were invited to the event shopped for things like backpacks, clothing, and more.

One man who helped organize the event says it is something that can help many families in the community.

"It's not always cheap to get ready to go back to school," Dennis Graham, Harrisburg High School Counselor said. "So, anything that can be done to offset the cost and provide some community involvement, some assistance, is a good thing."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android