Two schools group up to host animal show

The Brookland School District and Westside School District came together for a show Saturday.

The districts held a lamb and goat show at the A-State barn, making this the third year the two schools held the Jackpot show.

Around 50 animals were shown by children from Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

"It's enjoyable and I think it gives you a lot of good exercise,” Addison Kennon, a student said.” “I think it's a great responsibility for kids because you have to take care of them and it's a lot of hard work that you have to put into it."

Winners received belt buckles and some even took home cash prizes.

Many of the kids told Region 8 News they are glad the two schools came together to host the show.

