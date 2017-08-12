Cross Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Floyd Canard (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

According to a Facebook post, the Cross County Sheriff's Office is searching for 79-year-old Floyd Canard.

According to the post, Canard was last seen leaving the River Ridge Nursing Home in Wynne.

The post states Canard was driving a 2002 White Ford F-150 extended cab with Arkansas handicap tag #290809.

Anyone with any information can contact the Cross Co. Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700.

